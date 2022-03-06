This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
