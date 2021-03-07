 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

