This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Par…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…