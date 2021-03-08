 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics