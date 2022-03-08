 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

