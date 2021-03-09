Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.