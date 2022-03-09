 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

