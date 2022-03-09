Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 deg…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Par…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecaste…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable…