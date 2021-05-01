 Skip to main content
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

