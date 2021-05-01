This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
