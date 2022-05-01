May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.