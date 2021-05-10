May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.