For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
