May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

