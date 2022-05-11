Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
