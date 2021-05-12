This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
