May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

