May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.