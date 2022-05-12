Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
