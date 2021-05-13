May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.