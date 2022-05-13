May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.