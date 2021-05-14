May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.