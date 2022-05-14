Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
