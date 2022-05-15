May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.