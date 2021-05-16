 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

