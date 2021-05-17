This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
