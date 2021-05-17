 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

