This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. C…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
This evening in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Lookin…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot da…