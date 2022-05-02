For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
