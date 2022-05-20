Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
