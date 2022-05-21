Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
