Mooresville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
