May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.