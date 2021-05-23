For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
