Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
