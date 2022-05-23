 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular