May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.