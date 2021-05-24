Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
