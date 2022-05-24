 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

