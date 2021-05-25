May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.