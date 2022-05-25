 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular