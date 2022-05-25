May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.