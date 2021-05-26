Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
