Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
