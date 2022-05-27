 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular