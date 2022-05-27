For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is …
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Moores…