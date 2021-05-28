May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.