For the drive home in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
