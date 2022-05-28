May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.