Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
