May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.