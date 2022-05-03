 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

