 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics