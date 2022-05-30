 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

