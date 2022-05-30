This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks shou…