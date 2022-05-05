Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
