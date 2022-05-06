This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
