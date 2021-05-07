 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

