For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will s…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mooresville folks should be prepare…