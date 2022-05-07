May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.