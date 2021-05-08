This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
