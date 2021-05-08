 Skip to main content
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

