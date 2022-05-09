For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degree…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see te…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …