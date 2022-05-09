 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular