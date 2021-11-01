This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
