 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio