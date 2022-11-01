Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.